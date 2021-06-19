FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 546,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,188. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 8,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,149,000 after buying an additional 1,282,433 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

