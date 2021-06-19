FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 546,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,188. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 8,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,149,000 after buying an additional 1,282,433 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
