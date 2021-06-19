Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.05 ($55.35).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €33.60 ($39.53). 27,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.16. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.