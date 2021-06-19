FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Increased by Analyst (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$65.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

