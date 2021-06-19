FY2023 EPS Estimates for Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Weichai Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Weichai Power stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30. Weichai Power has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.