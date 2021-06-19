G Paul Hooper Buys 13,178 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider G Paul Hooper purchased 13,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22).

Shares of ALU opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The Alumasc Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.55 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 267.28 ($3.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.78. The company has a market cap of £93.95 million and a P/E ratio of 19.26.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.