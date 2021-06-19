G Paul Hooper Buys 13,178 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider G Paul Hooper purchased 13,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22).
Shares of ALU opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The Alumasc Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 60.55 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 267.28 ($3.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.78. The company has a market cap of £93.95 million and a P/E ratio of 19.26.
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
