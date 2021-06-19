Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.57. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

