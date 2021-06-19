Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GALT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

