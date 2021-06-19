Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 3.8%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $487,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,789.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $577,927.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,941,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $19,592,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $3,353,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

