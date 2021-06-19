Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $51,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

GBIO opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.25. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after buying an additional 423,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 363,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

