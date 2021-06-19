Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $173,842.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

