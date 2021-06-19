Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 621,780 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,780 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $309,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

