Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $364,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

