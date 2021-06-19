Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 99,411 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,411 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $333,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 521,364 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 128,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $730,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

