Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Northern Trust worth $374,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $109.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

