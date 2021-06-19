Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $353,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.81 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

