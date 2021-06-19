Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $70,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

