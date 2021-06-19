Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $190.83 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

