Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSL. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

