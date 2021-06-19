Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $219.92 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $137.97 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

