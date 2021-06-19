Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,429 shares of company stock valued at $125,716 and sold 52,167 shares valued at $228,489. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

