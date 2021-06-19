GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.91% of GoPro worth $104,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,297.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of GPRO opened at $11.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.