Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $167.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.06 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

