Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $25.98 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

