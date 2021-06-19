Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 4,610 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

