Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 66,260 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,260 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 247,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,354,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 179,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

