Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 148,309 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,309 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -144.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.