Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Short Interest Down 18.0% in May

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,928,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 8,452,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GBTC opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.