Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 679.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 679.88 ($8.88).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GPOR stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 737.50 ($9.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,028. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 768 ($10.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

