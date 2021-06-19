Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GPRE stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,300 shares of company stock worth $2,535,250. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

