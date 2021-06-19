Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.70. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

