Grocery Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,132 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,970% compared to the average daily volume of 558 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ GO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

