Grumpy.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $2.20 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $9,401.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,311,568,182,185 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

