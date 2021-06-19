Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.40.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.