Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

