Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

