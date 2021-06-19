Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 29.3% in May

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 346,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNRG opened at $2.43 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

