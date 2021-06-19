Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,575

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,289.17 ($29.91).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,596.76. The firm has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 50.37. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,883 ($37.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

