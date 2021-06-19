Halving Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

