Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,129 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.44.

