Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $62,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILTB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.00. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

