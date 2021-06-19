Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

