Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 83 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 83 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $601.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.11 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $592.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

