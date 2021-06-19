Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $54,548,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $22,040,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $20,208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $19,285,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,549,000.

Shares of HAACU opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

