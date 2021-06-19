Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.55. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.12 and a 12-month high of $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

