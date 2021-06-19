Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0719

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $733.52 million and $19.83 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00098493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00726954 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,075,994,359 coins and its circulating supply is 10,205,052,359 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

