Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

VAC stock opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

