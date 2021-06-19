Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 700 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 63.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Envista were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,693,936. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

