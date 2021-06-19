Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

