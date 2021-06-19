Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $76,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,182 shares of company stock worth $843,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.