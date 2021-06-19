Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $82,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

