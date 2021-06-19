Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $82,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

